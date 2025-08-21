Community Service

Montefiore’s SHR and HERO Dads programs hold annual backpack giveaway

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
Attendees wait in line to receive backpacks at the sixth annua backpack giveaway held by Montefiore’s Supporting Healthy Relationships and HERO Dads programs.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Montefiore’s Supporting Healthy Relationships (SHR) and HERO Dads programs held their sixth annual backpack giveaway event on Thursday, Aug. 14, at St. James Park, located at 2550 Jerome Ave. in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Kids received free backpacks, school supplies and other items. Photo by Jewel Webber
Community Justice Connect had a table at the event, where they gave out toothbrushes, pencils, coloring books, hand bands, crayons, upcoming event flyers and other resources. Photo by Jewel Webber

Between 200 and 300 free backpacks filled with school supplies were given away to local kids at the event. There were also other items and treats available at the event, including coloring books, toothbrushes, ice cream, juice, water and more. Additionally, prizes were given out to the winners of a raffle.

Treats were available to those in attendance for the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
One of the raffle winners with his prize. Photo by Jewel Webber

There were also bonding activities available to families. This extended to Bronx families discussing breaking cycles and forging new connections. Relationship expert and psychologist Traci Maynigo, along with other program staff, helped facilitate these discussions.

Photo by Jewel Webber

In addition to giving away backpacks with school supplies, the event also allowed attendees to receive complementary health screenings for their hearts, kidneys and livers.

Montefiore staff members who assisted during the backpack giveaway event. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

The SHR program is a free family strengthening program that is led by psychologists and meant to empower parents and guardians to achieve family success. The psychologists work to help the parents and guardians improve their communication skills, reduce destructive conflict and gain financial stability.

The HERO Dads program, run by Montefiore in partnership with BronxWorks, helps to empower low-income, non-custodial fathers to reach family and financial success. It is led by a team of psychologists, mental health counselors and career development specialists. The number one mission of this program is to help these fathers get to be more involved and nurturing parents to their children, to form and maintain collaborative relationships with the other caregivers of their children and to achieve financial stability.

