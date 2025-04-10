Montefiore’ CERC hosts ninth annual Parent Workshop

Several parents and caregivers attended CERC’s annual Parent Workshop to learn about how to best take care of their kids with disabilities.

Montefiore’s Rose F. Kennedy Children’s Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center (CERCE) held its ninth annual Parent Workshop, where caregivers were provided with much-needed information and resources, on Wednesday, April 9.

Intellectual and behavioral disability experts were on hand to discuss a variety of topics with caregivers to help them look after loved ones and themselves, including self-care, assistive technologies, supportive decision-making and guardianship.

The workshop, which also catered to Spanish-only speakers, provided attendees with the opportunity to get guidance from providers and to speak with other parents and caregivers about how to best navigate challenging situations when caring for an individual with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Families were brought together to help create a support network of peers and experts, with whom they could comfortably talk about challenges and solutions, as well as share their own experiences and expertise.

CERC’s specialists provide care to infants, children and adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, language disorders, learning disabilities, cerebral palsy and behavioral problems. The specialists provide thousands of families with multiple enhanced therapies for these individuals, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, education services and behavioral health support.