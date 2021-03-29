Montefiore implementing new technology for mental health treatment

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In an effort to make things easier for its staff, Montefiore Hospital is implementing new technology to help support employee mental and health wellbeing.

On March 12, the hospital announced the installation of new HOHM sleep pods to provide front line workers with much needed rest and recuperation.

In just the first 24 hours, dozens of workers signed up to take advantage of the much-needed rest time.

HOHM is a custom-engineered, sound-blocking pod designed to safely provide individuals with comfort, privacy and a place to decompress. It features a massage chair, a privacy and sound-blocking curtain, charging stations and a tablet to control reservations.

“Our front line providers and essential workers have been supporting our community tirelessly as we continue to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paulette Giambalvo, director of Associate Wellness at Montefiore. “As part of our associate wellness efforts, we are delighted to offer a new space for our colleagues to relax and re-energize.”

Associates at Montefiore can book downtime via the HOHM pod tablet. After each use, Montefiore’s environmental team will clean and sanitize the space for the next associate.

HOHM plans to expand its sleeping pod placements to additional hospitals in the coming months and will also continue to serve corporate offices and educational institutions.

“We want to create the ultimate escape for the doctors, nurses and staff on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Nikolas Woods, founder and CEO of HOHM. “Our on-demand pods provide a serene environment for essential workers to recharge.”