Montefiore Hospital gives out shots ahead of flu season

With flu season quickly approaching, a Bronx hospital organized a vaccination event for members of the community.

On Friday, Sept. 18, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and Councilman Andy Cohen joined Montefiore Health System for a community flu shot event at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center.

Espaillat received his shot on site. Montefiore and Duane Reade/Walgreens are working together to keep Bronxites healthy this flu season by offering low to no-cost flu shots where they live, work and play.

