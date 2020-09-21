Health

Montefiore Hospital gives out shots ahead of flu season

Congressman Espillat gets his flu shot
Photos courtesy of Montefiore

With flu season quickly approaching, a Bronx hospital organized a vaccination event for members of the community.

On Friday, Sept. 18, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and Councilman Andy Cohen joined Montefiore Health System for a community flu shot event at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center.

Espaillat received his shot on site. Montefiore and Duane Reade/Walgreens are working together to keep Bronxites healthy this flu season by offering low to no-cost flu shots where they live, work and play.

Visit the Walgreens website to learn how to get a flu shot.

