Dinowitz to hold COVID-19 virtual conversations with constituents

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz recently introduced a new weekly weekly series of virtual talks.

On May 14, Dinowitz will host the first of a weekly series of virtual talks, called “COVID Conversations.” These will be streamed live and people will have more of an opportunity to offer questions throughout (and before) the event. The assemblyman will ask some questions of his own mixed in with questions that are submitted via the Q&A function or with event registration.

The first COVID Conversation will feature the 50th Precinct Commanding Officer, Captain Emilio Melendez. Melendez joined the 50th Precinct in 2018 and has enjoyed a three decade career in the NYPD, including almost 15 years as an executive officer in the Bronx.

Questions for this week should focus on public safety concerns, but other issues can be discussed.

“I am very excited about this new, less formal format that will allow us to engage in an authentic dialogue about what’s happening in our community and how we can do our part to help each other stay safe and healthy,” Dinowitz said. “I am hoping to do this at least once per week with a varying cast of conversation partners, including one about rampant and ongoing unemployment issues next week.”

RSVP at bit.ly/COVID-50thPct or for more information call 718-796-5345 (leave a voicemail with your name and phone number) or email at DinowitzJ@nyassembly.gov.