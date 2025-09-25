Montefiore healthcare workers unite to stand against gun violence

Montefiore Health System workers came together at the Moses campus to take a stand against gun violence.

Several healthcare workers from Montefiore Health System recently came together to take a stand against gun violence at Montefiore’s Moses campus.

The associates who came together noted that gun violence has been especially impactful on children in the United States.

“Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States,” the Montefiore workers said in a statement. “As doctors, nurses, social workers, medical students and staff at Montefiore, we dedicate our lives to protecting the health and safety of our patients and we cannot stay silent while gun violence continues to devastate families.”

This effort was led by pediatricians Dr. Jillian Parekh and Dr. Ivy Tam. They were joined by doctors, nurses, social workers, medical students and staff members from the Montefiore system.

“Gun violence is a public health epidemic. Just as we fought against cigarette smoking and car crash deaths, we must fight with the same urgency to end this epidemic,” the workers continued. “Through research, education and advocacy, we can help protect our patients and prevent senseless tragedies. Thank you all for standing with us today as we raise our voices and take a stand against gun violence. Let’s fight for a safer Bronx, a safer New York and a safer future for all children. Together, change is possible.”