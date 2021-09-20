Montefiore partners with Walgreens for upcoming flu shot clinics

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Montefiore has partnered with Walgreens since 2014 to offer no-cost and low-cost options for getting the flu vaccine. Its goal is to increase the number of people who get vaccinated for the flu by bringing this resource to the community. Upcoming Flu Clinic Events: Sept. 20: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Breaking Ground, 1191 Boston Road

Sept. 25: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at RCCG Tabernacle of Restoration, 4640 Furman Ave.

Oct. 3: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 1253 Shakespeare Ave.

Oct. 10: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 832 E. 166 th St.

Oct. 17: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Simon Stock Church, 2191 Valentine Ave.

Oct. 24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 627 E. 187th St.