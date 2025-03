Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Students from Monsignor Scanlan High School’s Mock Trial team will be competing with other prestigious schools in the 2024-2025 New York State Bar Association Mock Trial Tournament.

The team, which consists of students from Monsignor Scanlan High School at 915 Hutchinson River Parkway in Throggs Neck, is receiving expert training from Attorney Coach Robert O’Hare, Esq., and Faculty Coach Arlene Faustin as they prepare for the competition.