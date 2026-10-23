New York Midterm Elections Voter Guide: What Bronx voters need to know

Election Day is around the corner and new yorkers will soon cast their ballot for several key midterm races.

With the exception of a Manhattan City Council special election and some local judicial races, New Yorkers will mostly be voting for federal and state-level elections. New York City voters will also weigh in on five ballot proposals set by the Mayor’s Commission on Government Efficiency.

Some races are competitive, with more than one candidate running for the seat, but some races are not, like many judicial contests where the winning candidate was predetermined in the June primary. If your district is not listed in this guide, it is not a competitive race.

You may also see candidates more than once on your ballot due to fusion voting, where third parties can cross endorse Democratic or Republican candidates. Most commonly in New York, the progressive Working Families Party will sometimes cross endorse with the Democratic Party, and the Conservative Party may do the same for Republican candidates.

It can all be confusing, so we made it easy for you.

As a reminder, Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1. If you can’t make it to a polling site, you can also request a mail-in ballot online or through mail by Oct. 24.

Unlike the June primary elections, anyone can vote in this election regardless of party registration. Just make sure that you are registered to vote by Sat, Oct. 24.

To avoid unnecessary travel, use the Board of Elections website to find your polling location. Keep in mind that your early voting site may be at a different location than your Election Day polling site (and they have different hours of operation too)!

You can also use the Board of Elections website to take a look at your sample ballot based on your address ahead of voting.

Here’s a rundown of the races you will be voting for.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor of New York State

Democratic, Working Families: Kathy Hochul (incumbent) / Adrienne Adams

Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable: Bruce Blakeman / Todd Hood

Comptroller of New York State

Democratic, Working Families: Thomas DiNapoli (incumbent)

Republican, Conservative: Joseph Hernandez

Attorney General of New York State

Democratic, Working Families: Letitia James (incumbent)

Republican, Conservative: Saritha Komatireddy

Congressional Races

13th Congressional District (Upper Manhattan and portions of the West Bronx)

Democratic, Working Families Party: Darializa Avila Chevalier

Republican: Manual (Jomo) Williams

14th Congressional District (East Bronx and North Central Queens)

Democratic, Working Families Party: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Republican, Conservative: Diamant Hysenaj

15th Congressional District (West and South Bronx)

Democratic: Ritchie Torres (Incumbent)

Republican: Stylo A. Sapaskis

Conservative: Gonzalo Duran

Party for Socialism and Liberation: Andre Easton

Speak the Truth: Jose Vega

16th Congressional District (Southern Westchester and portions of North Bronx)

Democratic: George Latimer (Incumbent)

Republican: Joseph Cinquemani

New York State Senate

District 34 (East Bronx and portions of Southern Westchester)

Democratic, Working Families: Nathalia Fernandez (incumbent)

Conservative: Adrian Romero

District 36 (Portions of the Northeast Bronx and Southern Westchester)

Democratic: Jamaal Bailey (incumbent)

Conservative: Grace Marrero

New York State Assembly

District 79

Democratic: Chantel Jackson (incumbent)

Conservative Party: Emmanuel Findlay Jr.

District 80

Democratic: John Zaccaro Jr. (incumbent)

Conservative: Denise Smith

District 82

Democratic: Michael Benedetto (incumbent)

Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable: Irene Guanill

District 83

Democratic: Carl Heastie (incumbent)

Conservative: James Washington-Ward

District 84

Democratic, Working Families: Amanda Septimo (incumbent)

Conservative: Tyreek Goodman

District 86

Democratic: Yudelka Tapia (incumbent)

Republican: Maria Diaz

Conservative: Shery Olivo

District 87

Democratic, Working Families: Karines Reyes (incumbent)

Conservative: Zenobia Merced-Bonilla

People’s First Party: Zakir Choudhury