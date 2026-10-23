New York Midterm Elections Voter Guide: What Bronx voters need to know

Election Day is around the corner and new yorkers will soon cast their ballot for several key midterm races.
With the exception of a Manhattan City Council special election and some local judicial races, New Yorkers will mostly be voting for federal and state-level elections. New York City voters will also weigh in on five ballot proposals set by the Mayor’s Commission on Government Efficiency.
Some races are competitive, with more than one candidate running for the seat, but some races are not, like many judicial contests where the winning candidate was predetermined in the June primary. If your district is not listed in this guide, it is not a competitive race.
You may also see candidates more than once on your ballot due to fusion voting, where third parties can cross endorse Democratic or Republican candidates. Most commonly in New York, the progressive Working Families Party will sometimes cross endorse with the Democratic Party, and the Conservative Party may do the same for Republican candidates.
It can all be confusing, so we made it easy for you.
As a reminder, Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1. If you can’t make it to a polling site, you can also request a mail-in ballot online or through mail by Oct. 24.
Unlike the June primary elections, anyone can vote in this election regardless of party registration. Just make sure that you are registered to vote by Sat, Oct. 24.
To avoid unnecessary travel, use the Board of Elections website to find your polling location. Keep in mind that your early voting site may be at a different location than your Election Day polling site (and they have different hours of operation too)!
You can also use the Board of Elections website to take a look at your sample ballot based on your address ahead of voting.
Here’s a rundown of the races you will be voting for.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor of New York State
Democratic, Working Families: Kathy Hochul (incumbent) / Adrienne Adams
Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable: Bruce Blakeman / Todd Hood
Comptroller of New York State
Democratic, Working Families: Thomas DiNapoli (incumbent)
Republican, Conservative: Joseph Hernandez
Attorney General of New York State
Democratic, Working Families: Letitia James (incumbent)
Republican, Conservative: Saritha Komatireddy
Congressional Races
13th Congressional District (Upper Manhattan and portions of the West Bronx)
Democratic, Working Families Party: Darializa Avila Chevalier
Republican: Manual (Jomo) Williams
14th Congressional District (East Bronx and North Central Queens)
Democratic, Working Families Party: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Republican, Conservative: Diamant Hysenaj
15th Congressional District (West and South Bronx)
Democratic: Ritchie Torres (Incumbent)
Republican: Stylo A. Sapaskis
Conservative: Gonzalo Duran
Party for Socialism and Liberation: Andre Easton
Speak the Truth: Jose Vega
16th Congressional District (Southern Westchester and portions of North Bronx)
Democratic: George Latimer (Incumbent)
Republican: Joseph Cinquemani
New York State Senate
District 34 (East Bronx and portions of Southern Westchester)
Democratic, Working Families: Nathalia Fernandez (incumbent)
Conservative: Adrian Romero
District 36 (Portions of the Northeast Bronx and Southern Westchester)
Democratic: Jamaal Bailey (incumbent)
Conservative: Grace Marrero
New York State Assembly
District 79
Democratic: Chantel Jackson (incumbent)
Conservative Party: Emmanuel Findlay Jr.
District 80
Democratic: John Zaccaro Jr. (incumbent)
Conservative: Denise Smith
District 82
Democratic: Michael Benedetto (incumbent)
Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable: Irene Guanill
District 83
Democratic: Carl Heastie (incumbent)
Conservative: James Washington-Ward
District 84
Democratic, Working Families: Amanda Septimo (incumbent)
Conservative: Tyreek Goodman
District 86
Democratic: Yudelka Tapia (incumbent)
Republican: Maria Diaz
Conservative: Shery Olivo
District 87
Democratic, Working Families: Karines Reyes (incumbent)
Conservative: Zenobia Merced-Bonilla
People’s First Party: Zakir Choudhury
Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!