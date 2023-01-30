MetroCard Mobile Van scheduled to visit Throggs Neck neighborhood

Assemblymember Michael Benedetto announced that the MetroCard Mobile Van will visit the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on the second Friday of the month. The van will be parked at the curb in front of Benedetto’s office located at 3602 E. Tremont Ave., between the hours of 1-3 p.m. A new location has been added, 3035 Middletown Road, on the fourth Friday of the month from 1-3 p.m.

The MetroCard Mobile Van enables:

Senior citizens 65 years of age or older to apply for Reduced-Fare MetroCard and receive a temporary card on the spot (Bring proof of age such as a Medicare card and valid photo identification).

People with disabilities that qualify, and who present a Medicare card and valid photo ID such as a driver’s license to apply for Reduced-Fare MetroCard.

Daily riders to add money to their Reduced-Fare MetroCard.

Everyone to get all MetroCard questions answered.

For more information, call Benedetto’s office at (718) 892-2235.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes