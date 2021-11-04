MetroCard mobile van coming to Throggs Neck

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The MetroCard Mobile Van will visit the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx and will be parked at the curb in front of Assemblyman Michael Benedetto’s office at 3602 E. Tremont Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

The MetroCard Mobile Van enables:

Senior citizens 65 years of age or older to apply for a reduced-fare MetroCard and receive a temporary card on the spot. Bring proof of age such as a Medicare card and valid photo identification.

People with disabilities that qualify and present a Medicare card with a valid photo ID to apply for a reduced-fare MetroCard.

Daily riders to add money to their reduced-fare MetroCard.

Everyone to get all MetroCard questions answered.

For more information, call Assemblyman Benedetto’s office at (718) 892-2235.