March programs and events at the City Island Library

Shelf Help: Tell us your reading interests and we’ll pick five books for you. Fill out the online form or call Ask NYPL to receive reads handpicked for you based on your interests. www.nypl.org/shelfhelp

March Children’s Programs

Family Storytime: This event will take place in person at City Island. Join us for a live program with songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books as we show you that story time is fun for the whole family. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children. Online registration required. Limited to 15 children and caregivers per session. March 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18 and 29 at 11 a.m.

March Teen and Tween Programs

Virtual Teens Talk Books: Chat about YA historical fiction within the lens of National Women’s History Month — and leave with a list of recommended titles. Friday, March 18 at 3 p.m.

Virtual Monday Meditation Start your week with a 30-minute meditation, and leave with guides and resources on resetting your mind. Monday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Crafty Teens – Online! Take some time to relax and chat about crafting while working on whatever craft you prefer drawing, knitting, photo editing or whatever you’re currently working on. Thursday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Women Heroes: A Lecture Series: This program will showcase key figures in the women’s movement while delving into feminist history including gender inequality and theory. Thursday, March 10, 17 and 24 at 3 p.m.

March Adult Programs

City Island Book Club: Every month, a new title will be chosen and copies will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Call us for details on what we’re reading next. Monday, March 14 and 28 at 5 p.m.

Island Writers: One of the City Island Library’s most successful programs returns. This is a group for anyone interested in writing either professionally or personally. Regardless of your experience level, we’re here to help one another in the journey of self-expression and creativity. All are welcome, so feel free to join in on the literary fun. Registration recommended. In Memory of Anne Hutchinson. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

One on One Job Support: Do you need help with your resume, cover letter or job search? Our trained staff can help you write and format your resumes and cover letters, conduct mock interviews, and identify job search resources. Wednesday, March 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 10 a.m., will be virtual. No registration required. Register at https://www.nypl.org/adults/career-employment/virtual/support. Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m., will be in-person at the library.

What Are You Reading? Calling all avid readers. Let’s come together as a community to discuss what you’ve been reading, and what you may want to read next. This is an open discussion for all genres, and each session will also include a presentation of titles related to a particular topic. Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m. in-person at the library. On Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m., this program will be presented virtually with registration required.

For any or all programs listed, please go to https://www.nypl.org/locations/city-island or call 718-885-1703 for more details and to register. Programs are subject to change.

City Island Library is open on Mondays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library is located at 320 City Island Ave. For more information, call 718-885-1703.