Man wanted for robbing 2 Sunoco gas stations

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who has robbed multiple gas stations in the borough last month.

According to police, a man robbed Sunoco Gas Station, 4021 Webster Ave., at knifepoint on Oct. 9 stealing $400 the process. Then four days later, he struck again at another Sunoco, 5914 Riverdale Ave., and stole $120.

