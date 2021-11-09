Police & Fire

Man wanted for robbing 2 Sunoco gas stations

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly has robbed multiple gas stations in the borough.
The NYPD is looking for a suspect who has robbed multiple gas stations in the borough last month.

According to police, a man robbed Sunoco Gas Station, 4021 Webster Ave., at knifepoint on Oct. 9 stealing $400 the process. Then four days later, he struck again at another Sunoco, 5914 Riverdale Ave., and stole $120.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

