Man tries kidnapping 8-year-old from mother’s hand at Fordham Road subway stop

Police are searching for a man who literally tried ripping a young child out of his mother’s hand in the west Bronx last week.

It happened inside of Fordham Road’s underground B & D subway station at about 9:17 pm. on Tuesday, March 16, that’s when the 35-year-old mother and 8-year-old boy were confronted while walking towards the station’s southbound platform, according to the NYPD.

The man then approached them and ripped the young boy from his mother’s hand, causing the mother to fight back for her son and yell for help in the process.

She successfully pulled the child away from the attempted child abductor, who fled as a crowd began to form around the incident.

Police say nobody was physically hurt from the kidnapping try.

Law enforcement also released this video of a suspect, who is described by the NYPD as being about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with a medium complexion, slim build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black Yankees baseball hat, light colored pants and carrying was a black bag.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.