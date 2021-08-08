Man stabbed in the back in west Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for two male suspects who stabbed another man in the back in the west Bronx.

According to the police, on July 29, at 5 p.m., two individuals assaulted a 35-year-old man following an argument in front of 3051 Valentine Ave.

During the altercation, one of the men stabbed the victim in the back twice with an unknown sharp object. Both perps fled the scene southbound on Valentine Avenue. The victim was transported to NY-Presbyterian Allen Hospital by private means and was listed in stable condition.

The individuals are described as dark-skinned males.