Man stabbed in the back in west Bronx

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back in the west Bronx on July 29, 2021.
The NYPD is looking for two male suspects who stabbed another man in the back in the west Bronx.
According to the police, on July 29, at 5 p.m., two individuals assaulted a 35-year-old man following an argument in front of 3051 Valentine Ave.
During the altercation, one of the men stabbed the victim in the back twice with an unknown sharp object. Both perps fled the scene southbound on Valentine Avenue. The victim was transported to NY-Presbyterian Allen Hospital by private means and was listed in stable condition.
The individuals are described as dark-skinned males.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

