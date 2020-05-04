Man shot to death in Allerton over the weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 51-year-old man in Allerton over the weekend.

Ruled a homicide by the NYPD, the fatal shooting took place in front of 2522 Holland Ave. at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday May 2, according to police.

The man, who’s identity is pending per proper family notification was pronounced dead on site with gunshot wounds to both his head and torso when police and EMS arrived to the 49th Precinct crime scene, the NYPD reported.

Police have not arrested any suspects yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.