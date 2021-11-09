Man robbed at gunpoint in Hunts Point

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for two thieves who robbed a man at gunpoint in Hunts Point last month.

According to the NYPD, a 25-year-old man was ambushed by two men with guns as he left his gray Toyota sedan on Oct. 11. The crooks stole his jewelry, money and cellphone and fled the scene northbound on Manida Street.