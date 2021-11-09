Police & Fire

Man robbed at gunpoint in Hunts Point

The suspects who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Hunts Point.
Courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for two thieves who robbed a man at gunpoint in Hunts Point last month.

According to the NYPD, a 25-year-old man was ambushed by two men with guns as he left his gray Toyota sedan on Oct. 11. The crooks stole his jewelry, money and cellphone and fled the scene northbound on Manida Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

