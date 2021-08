Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Manhattan man was murdered in Highbridge earlier this month.

Police say that on Aug. 7, Shakeinne Jones, 35, of 2065 3 Ave., in Manhattan, was found at 1015 Anderson Ave., with  a bullet to his head.

EMS transported Jones to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead two days later. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.