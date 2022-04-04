Man, 37, found murdered in Crotona Park; third shooting in March for 42nd Precinct

While it took the 42nd Precinct in the South Bronx more than two months for its first homicide case of the year, activity picked up in March.

Since that first shooting, a Manhattan man was killed in the Claremont Houses on March 26 and on the last day of the month, police found John Melville, 37, shot and killed at East 169 Street and Washington Avenue.

According to the NYPD, around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and discovered Melville, 331 E. 146 St., with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 1292 Washington Ave. EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.