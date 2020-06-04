Man fatally shot in head on Claremont Park basketball court

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a west Bronx man found dead on the basketball courts of Claremont Park yesterday morning.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jimmy Summers, who had lived a few blocks north of the park on Anthony Avenue within the confines of the 44th Precinct.

When the NYPD arrived onto the scene at about 7:15 a.m., officers observed Summers with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS personnel transported Summers to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing into the background of his fatal shooting.