Man attempts bank robbery in Pelham Parkway

The man who allegedly attempted to rob a Bank of America on White Plains Road.
The NYPD is looking for a man who attempted to rob a Bank of America in Pelham Parkway on Wednesday.

According to police, on July 28, at 2:35 p.m., a man entered a Bank of America at 2198 White Plains Road, and passed a note to a 29-year-old female teller demanding cash. The teller did not immediately comply and the man then fled on foot without any money.

The unidentified male is Hispanic, mid- to late-40s. He is 6’0” with a slim build and has tattoos on his right bicep, which are seen in one of the attached photos.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

