VIDEO: Man assaulted with brick in Morrisania

The NYPD is looking for two thieves who hit a man with a brick last week and then viciously assaulted and robbed him.

The beatdown occurred on Nov. 27, inside of 770 E. 165 St., when one perp struck a 53-year-old man in the back of the head with a brick. The victim lost consciousness and the assailant then shoved him to the floor. A second man then kicked the victim in the face and both men stole his wallet and cell phone.

The thieves fled the scene and EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The first individual is a Black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white sneakers with a blue backpack.

The second individual is also a Black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a black and green backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.