Police & Fire

VIDEO: Man assaulted with brick in Morrisania

By
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD is looking for two thieves who assaulted a man with a brick last week and then viciously assaulted and robbed him.
Screenshot NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two thieves who hit a man with a brick last week and then viciously assaulted and robbed him.

The beatdown occurred on Nov. 27, inside of 770 E. 165 St., when one perp struck a 53-year-old man in the back of the head with a brick. The victim lost consciousness and the assailant then shoved him to the floor. A second man then kicked the victim in the face and both men stole his wallet and cell phone.

One of the men suspected of assaulting a man with a brick. Photos courtesy NYPD

The thieves fled the scene and EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The first individual is a Black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white sneakers with a blue backpack.

The second individual is also a Black male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a black and green backpack.

One of the men suspected of assaulting a man with a brick. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC