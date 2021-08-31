Police & Fire

Man assaulted and shot in his home near Yankee Stadium

Four suspects broke into a man's home and shot him on Aug. 23, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

Three men broke into a man’s home near Yankee Stadium and shot him in the buttocks, according to the NYPD.

Police say that on Aug. 23, at 1:30 p.m., in the vicinity of East 171 Street and Morris Avenue, four men forcibly entered a 34-year-old man’s home and once inside, they kicked in his bedroom door and a physical altercation ensued with the victim.

One of the assailants fired multiple shots toward the victim striking him in the right buttock. The perps then fled on foot eastbound on East 171 Street. The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The individuals are described as four dark-skinned males, approximately in their 20’s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

