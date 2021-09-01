Man shot and killed in Mt. Eden

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was shot dead in front of an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Mount Eden.

Cops said Elvys Familia, 38, of Walton Avenue, was found shot multiple times in the torso near 1476 Walton Ave., at about 4:29 a.m. on Aug. 31. Officers from the 44th Precinct made the discovery while responding to a 911 call about a man unconscious at the location.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have yet to determine what led up to the shooting. Law enforcement sources also did not have an immediate description of the killer.

EMS rushed Familia to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.