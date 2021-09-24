Man arrested for murder outside Parkchester Funeral Home

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was arrested Monday for a drive-by killing at a funeral earlier this month.

Juan Nunez, 25, 1468 Leland Ave., was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Leshaun Whitefield.

On Sept. 3, Whitefield, 37, was killed and a 27-year-old man was injured when shooters rolled up to a crowd attending the funeral of a murder victim and opened fire.

Detectives are now investigating a possible link between the shooting and gang activity in the borough.

Law enforcement sources said the crowd gathered outside the Parkchester Funeral Home, located at 1430 Unionport Road, at about 7:08 p.m. on Sept. 3 attending services for Demetry Aristole, 29, who was gunned down on Aug. 27 at the corner of 137th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven.

As the service was in progress, sources familiar with the case said, the unidentified shooter pulled up to the location in a gray Chevrolet Equinox and began firing into the crowd. Some of the funeral attendees apparently shot back at the vehicle as the gunman fled the location.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to the shooting, found Whitefield shot in the chest. The 27-year-old victim, meanwhile, took a bullet to his right leg.

EMS rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, where Whitefield died a short time later. The 27-year-old man was listed in stable condition.