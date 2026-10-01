Make a Difference: 500 Reasons to Give Blood

Your blood donations Make A Difference. Really, just one donation can save up to three lives. For New Yorker, Anna Woods, that meant the world. Her father, Peter Woods, was an NYPD first responder who spent six months working at Ground Zero. He spent his life in service to his community through the NYPD and as a dedicated blood donor until he developed serious 9/11-related illnesses that he ultimately succumbed to. He was an avid blood donor his entire life.

Thanks to generous donors like him, he was able to get almost 20 more years with Anna and their family and friends. During that extra time together, he taught her how to master the grill, watched her cross the stage at her graduation, and enjoyed holidays, birthdays, and vacations.

To this day, Anna continues to lift up her dad’s legacy of service and generosity. She encourages others to give blood and shares her father’s philosophy of get “MAD,” which stands for Make A Difference.

You can watch Anna’s full story here.

500 more reasons to give

Need another reason to donate blood? We’ll give you 500. When you come in to give blood at the Bronx Donor Center anytime in October, you’ll be entered to win a $500 gift card. To learn more and schedule your donation, visit nybc.org.

Full terms & conditions nybc.org/sweepstakes