Own a Piece of the Bronx: Williamsbridge Home Hits the Auction Block

Looking to break into homeownership or add to your investment portfolio? A 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home in Williamsbridge is heading to auction — and bidding is easier than you might think.

The 1,552-square-foot residence, built in 1945, sits on a 0.05-acre lot in one of the Bronx’s up-and-coming neighborhoods. With multiple MTA bus and train lines nearby, plus grocery stores, schools, and parks within reach, it’s ideal for families or investors eyeing strong rental income potential.

The auction runs online from Monday, September 28 through Wednesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. ET on AuctionNetwork.com, with an opening bid of $450,000.

How to Bid

It’s free and simple:

Create a membership account at AuctionNetwork.com Click “Register to Bid” on the property page No deposit required to start bidding

Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Monday. The system shows you the next bid increment, so you just click and submit. When the clock drops below three minutes and a new bid comes in, the timer resets — so stay ready as closing time approaches.

Never bought at auction before? Most people haven’t. Williams & Williams has a team standing by to walk you through the entire process by phone.

What Happens If You Win?

After the auction closes, the high bidder receives a questionnaire asking how you’ll take title to the property, who’s signing the contract, and how you’ll pay. You’ll need to put down 10% of the purchase price (minimum $5,000) and pay a 5% buyer’s premium — that’s a fee that goes to the auction house, calculated as a percentage of your winning bid (minimum $10,000). There’s also a $299 technology fee.

The sale is “as-is, where-is” with no contingencies. That means you can’t make the deal dependent on getting a loan approved, selling your current home first, or requesting repairs. You’re buying the property in its current condition. You can still use a mortgage lender — you just need to be able to close within 30 days.

Why Buy at Auction?

Speed and certainty. No drawn-out negotiations, no deals falling through. For investors, a faster close means quicker access to rental income. And owning investment property can offer tax advantages, like deducting mortgage interest and depreciation.

Want to see it first? An open inspection is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, from 1–4 p.m.

Visit AuctionNetwork.com to register and start bidding.