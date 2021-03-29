Maddd Equities and DREAM distribute food to south Bronx families

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On March 25, Maddd Equities partnered with DREAM and Councilwomen Diana Ayala and Vanessa Gibson in a food distribution event benefiting south Bronx families.

Since April, DREAM has given away 10,000 bags of fresh produce and fruit and produce, as well as 18,000 meal kits to its families in East Harlem and Mott Haven, while also providing 1,100 Chromebooks, 100 wifi hotspots, and $250,000 in direct financial assistance to the DREAM community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maddd Equities is the developer leading the rehabilitation and restoration of the former historic Ruppert Ice House at 20 Bruckner Boulevard, a future DREAM campus.