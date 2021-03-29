Food

Maddd Equities and DREAM distribute food to south Bronx families

MADD Equities and DREAM give away food.
Photos courtesy of DREAM

On March 25, Maddd Equities partnered  with DREAM and Councilwomen Diana Ayala and Vanessa Gibson in a food distribution event benefiting south Bronx families.

Since April, DREAM has given away 10,000 bags of fresh produce and fruit and produce, as well as 18,000 meal kits to its families in East Harlem and Mott Haven, while also providing 1,100 Chromebooks, 100 wifi hotspots, and $250,000 in direct financial assistance to the DREAM community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maddd Equities is the developer leading the rehabilitation and restoration of the former historic Ruppert Ice House at 20 Bruckner Boulevard, a future DREAM campus.

  • MADDD Equities founder Jorge Madruga

  • Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson helps give away food

  • Volunteers help give away food.

  • Volunteers help give away food.

  • Volunteers help give away food.

  • Food at the event.

  • Councilwoman Diana Ayala helps distribute food.

