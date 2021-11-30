Photos

PHOTOS | Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings balloons and joy

The Macy's Day Parade brought autumn cheer to Manhattan streets.
Photo Adrian Childress

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 25 in grand style.

After last year’s march was strictly kept as a made-for-TV event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s grand spectacle was again open to tens of thousands of spectators who got to see the miles-long parade of floats, balloons, marching bands, singers and dancers in person.

Take a look at some of the sights from this year’s parade.

New Yorkers and visitors celebrate Thanksgiving with the Macy’s Day Parade. Photos Adrian Childress
Christmas floats mark the holiday season.
Singer Kelly Rowland on top of a wintery float.
Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, waves to fans on the Spirit of America float.
A young spectator wears a Pikachu hat as a giant balloon of the character approaches.
Boss Baby, an animated movie character, flies through the city.
Spectators watch the parade.
Goku, from Dragon Ball, soars between skyscrapers.
Rapper Nelly waves to the crowd.
Singer Andy Grammer waves from a bakery-themed float.
Astronaut Snoopy floats behind other Peanuts characters on a float.
A man rides his bicycle with a companion.

