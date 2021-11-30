PHOTOS | Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings balloons and joy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 25 in grand style.

After last year’s march was strictly kept as a made-for-TV event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s grand spectacle was again open to tens of thousands of spectators who got to see the miles-long parade of floats, balloons, marching bands, singers and dancers in person.

Take a look at some of the sights from this year’s parade.