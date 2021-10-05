Long Island Press, from farmer’s journal to leading lifestyle media brand, celebrates 200 years — and counting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s not typical for a publication to have the stamina to endure — and thrive — for the better part of two centuries, but that’s what Long Island Press has been doing.

What began in 1821 as the Long Island Farmer in rural Jamaica, Queens, and evolved into a hard-hitting source of daily news in the twentieth century, the Long Island Press is now a leading media brand in print as a monthly newsmagazine, a daily website and email newsletter, the host of top business and live events, and producer of the beloved Bethpage Best of Long Island program. John F. Marino, President of Marino Power Women with Victoria Schneps https://podcasts.schnepsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Power-Women-John-Marino-final.mp3

“We have proudly told the stories of job creators and visionaries who run these businesses, as our predecessors at the Press have since the publication was founded two centuries ago,” said Long Island Press Editor-in-Chief Tim Bolger.

Currently published by Schneps Media, Long Island Press reflects the lifestyle of the upwardly mobile and perpetually curious, and provides a view with a wide-angle lens from the Queens border all the way to Riverhead.

“We’re not going to waste your time with the ‘doom and gloom’ news or things that don’t pertain to our readers’ lifestyle,” said Publisher Joanna Austin. “The Long Island Press is designed to inspire, to encourage, and put a smile on your face. It’s the ‘what to do and where to go’ publication, as in ‘who is doing what fabulous thing in Long Island today.’”

Informed and supported by the real estate, home, healthcare, tech and leisure/entertainment industries, Long Island Press has the added benefit of reporting from fellow Schneps Media publications in Queens (QNS.com and Queens Courier) and the Hamptons (Dan’s Paper and Behind the Hedges) — all siblings to amNY.

“It’s the good news newspaper,” said Austin. “We find out who’s driving the innovation and building our communities, and then we spotlight them to their neighbors.”