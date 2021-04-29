News

Local Cub Scout Pack receives Parvuli Dei medals

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Left to Right: Joe DeTiberiis (Cubmaster), Anthony Bruno, Raymond Menendez, Mason Keane, Fr. Norton, Dillan Cazamayou, Joseph Bruno (right front) and Louis Navarro
Photos courtesy of Danielle Cazamayou, Cub Scout Leader

Six members of Cub Scout Pack 182, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, received their Parvuli Dei Emblems over the weekend.

This is a Catholic award given to scouts to express their duty to God, family and friendship in community.

Despite the difficulties of the past year, each Webelos scout and their families focused and completed the requirements for this religious achievement. Father Stephen Norton, of St. Benedicts Parish, 2969 Otis Ave., blessed the medals and distributed them to the boys at the 9:30 a.m. mass on April 25.

As part of their requirements, the boys presented Fr. Norton with a banner, which displays the lessons they have learned.
Here the boys are pictured with their completed banner and the rest of Pack 182.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC