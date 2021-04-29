Local Cub Scout Pack receives Parvuli Dei medals

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Six members of Cub Scout Pack 182, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, received their Parvuli Dei Emblems over the weekend.

This is a Catholic award given to scouts to express their duty to God, family and friendship in community.

Despite the difficulties of the past year, each Webelos scout and their families focused and completed the requirements for this religious achievement. Father Stephen Norton, of St. Benedicts Parish, 2969 Otis Ave., blessed the medals and distributed them to the boys at the 9:30 a.m. mass on April 25.