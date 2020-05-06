Local Bronx Shell gas stations launch disposable glove distribution program

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Shell gas station, which is handing out gloves in its Show Some Love, Grab a Glove Photo courtesy of Shell

Shell gas station, which is handing out gloves in its Show Some Love, Grab a Glove Photo courtesy of Shell

Shell gas station, which is handing out gloves in its Show Some Love, Grab a Glove Photo courtesy of Shell

Shell gas station, which is handing out gloves in its Show Some Love, Grab a Glove Photo courtesy of Shell

Shell gas station, which is handing out gloves in its Show Some Love, Grab a Glove Photo courtesy of Shell View all View as gallery

Shell northeast wholesaler Jericho recently purchased 1 million disposable gloves to distribute to customers in the Bronx area in an effort to help flatten the curve.

The “Show Some Love, Grab a Glove” program is intended to help customers safely fuel up at the gas pump, on top of the local requirement to wear masks in public.

The following Shell gas stations in the Bronx are participating in the glove distribution program:

1845 Webster Ave.

590 E Fordham Rd.

1500 Bruckner Blvd.

1752 Webster Ave.

Additional Show Some Love, Grab a Glove details can be found below:

The 50 Jericho-owned Shell sites can be found in all five boroughs, Westchester, Long Island, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Shell’s Jericho wholesaler plans to buy more gloves, as needed, until New York City and its other operating markets in New Jersey and Connecticut no longer experiences outbreaks.

Customers who use the latex free polyethylene gloves are being asked to throw them away immediately at the station after use.

For visibility, there is signage on the gas pumps telling customers to ‘Show some love, grab a glove please see the cashier #flattenthecurve’.

Once finished using the gloves at the gas pump, individuals should remember to properly dispose of them in a garbage receptacle to prevent the spread of germs. Learn more about this on the CDC website.