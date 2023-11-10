Lithium-ion batteries likely to blame for Chinese restaurant fire in Melrose

Lithium-ion batteries have been linked to 14 deaths across the city. Photo courtest FDNY

On Thursday, FDNY responded to a fire just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the basement of the Hong Kong Chinese restaurant in Melrose, where, once again, lithium-ion batteries appeared to have played a role.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed with the Bronx Times that “lithium ion batteries were removed from [the] scene” at 610 Melrose Ave. The spokesperson could not confirm the extent of the damage, and the city Department of Buildings did not respond in time for publication.

According to the FDNY, the restaurant fire required 12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel to respond. Phone calls to the restaurant on Friday went to a dial tone.

While no injures were reported, lithium-ion batteries — used to charge electric bikes and scooters — have become a major concern for the city in recent years.

Across the city, the batteries are to blame for 124 injuries and 14 deaths as of Nov. 6, according to FDNY. The agency is investigating 233 incidents.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the Thursday incident.

In March, Mayor Eric Adams announced legislation to combat lithium-ion battery fires and promote safe use of e-bikes and other “micromobility” devices.

City Council Member Oswald Feliz — who represents District 15, including Allerton, Fordham and East Tremont — said at the press conference that he witnessed a lithium-ion battery fire that destroyed a supermarket in the Grand Concourse area.

“When these batteries can literally explode with very little to no notice, I think it is clear that many of these batteries are problematic,” he said.

A massive June 20 fire in a Chinatown e-bike shop killed four people and increased the urgency towards getting more safety measures in place.

These types of battery fires are especially dangerous because they cannot be put out even with a fire extinguisher, according to FDNY safety information. The batteries can also spontaneously re-ignite even after the visible flames are out.

For more information on how to safely handle lithium-ion batteries, call 311 and ask for the FDNY Customer Service Center.

