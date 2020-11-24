Lincoln Hospital unveils community mural as part of five borough series

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A community-based mural titled “Formation of Abundance” was unveiled to the public at Lincoln Hospital last week.

The artwork, by Mexican artist Arantxa Rodriguez, is at the entrance to the hospital and wraps onto a wall. It is part of a community mural-making project built upon a tradition of art at New York City hospitals dating back to the 1930s.

“I hope that the energy, love and dedication with which this mural was created, reaches the hearts of people who need it,” Rodriguez said.

The unveiling was one of 10 in 2020, and continues the rollout of community murals at NYC Health + Hospital locations throughout New York’s five boroughs. At the end of the cycle this year, there will be 17 murals added to the hospital system. Ten more murals are planned for 2021, making this the largest public hospital mural project since the Work Progress Administration program of public art in the 1930s.

Lincoln Hospital’s staff, patients and surrounding community were involved with the concept and creation of the mural. Focus groups were held to determine themes within the mural, which includes inspiring text and multicolored patterns.