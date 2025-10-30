Photos: Lincoln Hospital holds multiple cultural celebration events

Lincoln Hospital staff and guests celebrated Diwali, among other cultural celebrations in the month of October.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln hosted multiple cultural celebrations throughout the month of October.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, a celebration was held in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event featured an esteemed panel that provided powerful insights honoring the rich contributions of the Hispanic community. Members of the panel included former New York State Assemblymember Carmen E. Arroyo, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for Cosmetology and Beauty of New York President, CEO and Founder Charito Cisneros and Mexican Coalition Executive Director Jairo Guzmán.

A Diwali celebration was held by the Lincoln Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Staff members of the hospital joined guests in honoring the Festival of Lights by dressing in vibrant attire, listening and dancing along to traditional music and enjoying delicious food and live cultural performances. All this helped to highlight the spirit of unity and renewal.

Lastly, Italian Heritage Month was celebrated by the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 23. The event featured a festive tribute to Italian culture, history and contributions. Those on hand to celebrate enjoyed live music, culinary delights and heartfelt reflections that honored the Italian American community’s legacy and vibrancy.