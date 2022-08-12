Lime offers free e-scooter rides to early primary voters beginning Saturday

E-scooter company Lime is offering free rides to voting sites for the second set of primaries this summer, starting this weekend with early voting.

At the polls, Bronx voters will decide which candidates will represent them for U.S. Congress and state Senate on both the Democratic and Republican ballot lines in November’s general election in a heavily blue borough.

The company is offering two free rides up to 30 minutes each to and from the polls. To access the deal, riders can use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLSNYC22.

The offer begins Saturday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 21, when early voting concludes. The offer will then also be available on Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, and times differ throughout early voting. Visit the NYC Board of Elections website to find your polling site and view a sample ballot.

Hundreds of riders took advantage of the Lime to the Polls program during the city’s last round of primaries in June, according to the company.

“We are proud to partner with the City of New York and NYC Votes to make it easier for Bronx residents to cast their vote by breaking down transportation barriers to voting access,” Nicole Yearwood, senior manager of government relations at Lime, said in a statement. “New Yorkers who live in the neighborhoods we serve often end up with a long way to go to get to their polling place, especially during early voting, so we want to try to help them get there on our e-scooters or connect them to the bus or the subway to make their trips a bit more convenient.”

Lime is one of three companies participating in the two-year Bronx e-scooter pilot, which launched last summer in the northeast Bronx and expanded this summer in the southeast Bronx.

The white and green devices can be rented off the sidewalk using the e-scooter companies apps and used only within the pilot zone.

Lime also offers three-wheeled seated scooters that can be reserved in advance online or through the app at least 24 hours in advance and can be used for 24-hour periods with free delivery. These adaptive scooters are always free with a $5 deposit.

