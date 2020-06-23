Voters across the Bronx hope for change on primary election day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As police brutality, racism, unemployment and COVID-19 are dominating headlines, today was a day of hope as Bronx residents flocked to the polls dreaming of change.

While it was relatively quiet at P.S. 71 in Pelham Bay, due to many people voting early, other locations had a steady flow of people.

The Bronx County Court on Grand Concourse had people outside supporting Councilman Ritchie Torres, Chivona Newsome and Councilman Ruben Diaz Senior, who are among the 12 candidates running for the Congressional seat in NY-15.

Among those voting were Carl Jones and Vincent Small. Small told the Bronx Times they need better leadership in the Bronx and nationally.

“We have to have credible and responsible people in office,” he said.

Jones feels since President Donald Trump got elected things have gotten worse. He has separated the country when people need to come together, Jones explained.

On a more local level, he wondered where the help for the Bronx is and questioned why all the nice restaurants and good schools are in Manhattan.

He stressed that kids need a safe place to play after school and community does not need millions of liquor stores.

“We need funding for schooling, for street cleaning and programs that benefit individuals,” he commented. “There’s a lot that the Bronx needs. There’s no community center. There’s nothing for recreation.”

Also at the courthouse were brother and sister Ernest and Julissa Esparza. The duo said they took voting seriously, as they are the first in their family to have the opportunity to do so.

Ernest said he is worried the mass development in the south Bronx could turn it into “hipster Williamsburg.”

“I came out to vote because I want my voice heard,” he said.

Julissa echoed his sentiments.

“Us being able to vote we take a lot of pride in that,” she remarked. “I want to see more betterment for my community. I want more resources for kids.”