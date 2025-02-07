Light and Sweet Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor celebrates grand opening in the Bronx

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Light and Sweet Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor recently celebrated its grand opening at 2889 Dill Pl. in the Bronx, bringing a fresh take on premium coffee and handcrafted ice cream to the borough.

The new business aims to provide Bronxites with a welcoming space to enjoy exceptional flavors, foster meaningful connections, and create memorable moments.

Patrons can choose from a variety of coffee options, including classic espressos, creamy lattes, and iced selections, ensuring every customer finds their preferred brew—whether light, sweet, dark, or bold. The shop also offers a selection of hot chocolates for those seeking a warm treat.

On the ice cream side, customers can indulge in up to three scoops of their favorite flavors, enhanced by an array of toppings. Freshly made waffles and brownies are also available for those craving an extra-special dessert experience.

Beyond food and drinks, Light and Sweet Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor sells high-quality merchandise, including stylish t-shirts and unique gift items.

Be sure to follow Light and Sweet Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor on Instagram and Facebook for updates and special offers.