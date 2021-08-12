Letter: Sharks are circling Cuomo’s political carcass

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor,

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo enters the twilight of his political career, he has three options. Resign and hope in coming years he can rehabilitate his image and career. Two, continue to fight the inevitable future impeachment by the state Legislature. Three, if still clinging to office, run in the June 2022 Democratic Primary for a fourth term. Most of his former friends, be they other public office holders, party leaders, major campaign contributors or union supporters have abandoned ship. A campaign war chest of $16 million will not buy him another term. Cuomo fatigue has taken root. There is also the excessive number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths and his $5 million book deal investigations. While he decides what to do, he will have less time to deal with other ongoing issues facing New Yorkers.

Should Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul become governor, she will be preoccupied with winning the June 2022 Democratic Party primary to run for a full four-year term. Being attached at the political hip to Cuomo, may adversely impact her ability to win any cooperation from the state Legislature. The political sharks have already begun circling the political carcass of Cuomo. Many are now considering their own run for governor.

Larry Penner