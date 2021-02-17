Letter of support approved for street safety outside Mott Haven’s of Westchester and Prospect Avenues

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, Transportation Alternatives surveyed Westchester Ave. and Prospect Ave. and wants to transform the roadway into a complete street.

This would provide dedicated space for every type of user and will allow people to easily cross the street, shop at local businesses and travel between neighborhoods.

On Feb. 10, Marian Jones, Transportation Alternatives Bronx organizer and Reverend John Udo-Okon, Word of Life International presented their findings to the Community Board 2 Economic Development/Municipality Committee and asked for a letter of support to the Department of Transportation including the following elements: sidewalk extensions, raised crosswalks, improved lighting, and better signage to improve pedestrians and cyclists’ safety.

The committee approved it, but Board Chairman Robert Crespo asked them to spell out exactly what they were looking for.

“Our main goal is to provide a letter that is supported by Councilman Salamanca and Community Board 2,” Jones said. “We are all on the same page. There needs to be improvements in the area.”

Transportation Alternatives and Word of Life church partnered on the study and in October 2020, conducted a visual survey of the intersections of Westchester Ave. and Prospect Ave., Union and 163 St. and Rev. Polite Ave.

More than 200 people have signed a petition supporting the complete street and a walk-through with Councilman Rafael Salamanca and the DOT is happening in the coming weeks.