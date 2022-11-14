Letter: New York voters are just plain ‘stupid’

To the Editor,

Is it possible that there is an abundance of ignorant and stupid people in New York state who are of voting age? I can’t believe these people want more crime, no police protection, higher prices, more corruption and no quality of life. Have we just crossed over into the twilight zone? No this really happened on Nov. 8 in New York.

It’s unbelievable what is happening in America. What kind of society makes the murder of unborn children a priority over common sense? During the one and only governor’s debate, Hochul asked Zeldin, “why are you so concerned with crime?” She also said, “Crime is your perception” — as if it doesn’t exist. Does that mean the 25 people who were pushed in front of subway trains only perceived their injuries and deaths? Did the hundreds of businesses that are robbed only perceived to have been robbed and guns pointed in their faces? Did the people who have been assaulted only perceive their injuries?

The fact is violent crime in the city is up 29%; robberies are up 31.5%; felony assault is up 14%; and in the transit system crime is up 40.5%. This is not a perception, it is real life. Hochul said in her victory speech that Zeldin would have governed with fear. No, the fear we have is real because of her. She has put all the criminals back out on the streets. She condones the district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crime. Zeldin would have put the criminals back in prison where they belong. She created the fear and has no intention of fixing it. She continued the no bail revolving door system of justice that Andrew Cuomo first put in place in his quest to destroy this state. Criminals are released without consequences to rob, attack and murder again knowing they will be out on the street within hours only to repeat the cycle.

The uneducated and ignorant people of this state chose chaos instead of safety, security and common sense. God only knows where we are headed, and from the looks of things it is not in the right direction.

Andrew Chirico