Letter: Inflation is cyclical, not political

To the Editor,

If the author would check his history, circa 1974-75, then-President Gerald Ford issued WIN (Whip Inflation Now) buttons. In 2008, George W. Bush was president. Mr. Penner should think about it; each president was a Republican. I’m not thrilled about inflation but it — like the economy — is cyclical. A good deal of the inflation we see now is likely due to the disruption in the supply chain caused by COVID.

Why does the author pound out opinion piece after piece, criticizing elected officials and stating the problem but not offering a solution?

Nat Weiner