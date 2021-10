Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor,

Under former President Jimmy Carter, inflation grew to an 11.3% average in 1979 and 13.5% in 1980. President Joe Biden has been commander-in-chief for less than 10 months. Inflation for the month of September grew to 5.4%. This is the highest it has been in 13 years. Is Biden morphing into Carter? Think about it.