Letter: Happy 41st anniversary Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter

To the Editor,

Happy Anniversary Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter. The Bronx Home News suspended publication in 1948. It was the last Bronx-based daily newspaper. Many years ago, the New York Daily News once devoted several pages to Bronx news stories. Likewise, the New York Times ended the Sunday City Section which focused on news from all five boroughs.

Today, daily newspapers such as the Times, Post and Daily News concentrate on international news, Washington, Albany, City Hall, business and sports. They have few reporters assigned to cover local neighborhoods. These reporters have to compete against colleagues for limited available print space. As a result, daily newspapers miss significant news and political stories from Bronx communities.

Weekly Bronx-based newspapers such as the Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter provide more in-depth coverage of local news not found in major daily newspapers.

We continue to be fortunate to live in one of the few remaining free societies, with a wealth of information sources available. Sadly, most American cities and suburbs are down to one local daily or weekly newspaper. Newspapers have to deal with increasing costs for newsprint, delivery and distribution along with reduced advertising revenues and declining readership.

Please join me along with your neighbors who read the Bronx Times, Bronx Times Reporter and other local weekly community newspapers. Patronize their advertisers; they provide the revenues necessary to keep them in business. Let them know you saw their ad. This is what helps keep our neighbors employed, the local economy growing and provide space for your favorite or not so favorite letter writers.

Larry Penner