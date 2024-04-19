Morris Park Holy Name Society and Big Deal Supermarket raise over $7,000 for annual Lenten Fundraiser

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Miguel Garcia, owner of Big Deal Supermarket, announced that the Church of St. Clare of Assisi-St. Francis Xavier Parish Holy Name Society and Big Deal Supermarket raised $7,024 from its annual Lenten Fundraiser.

Garcia said that the fundraiser, which kicked off 15 years ago in 2010, has contributed $96,885 to the church. He thanked his staff and the Holy Name Society for their efforts in promoting the event.

“We are so grateful to Mr. Garcia for his generosity, to his staff for their dedication and to our parishioners for always enthusiastically participating in this fund raiser,” said Salvatore DeStefano, pastor of the Church of St. Clare of Assisi – St. Francis Xavier Parish and spiritual director of the Holy Name Society. “We are truly blessed here in our little corner of the Bronx.”

In the past, proceeds underwrote needed repairs and projects for the two church buildings of the parish. Holy Name Society Vice President Martin Dolgow and Secretary Peter Ulrich coordinated and administered the fundraiser. They thanked all the parishioners and customers for their loyal support. Thomas Tronconi serves as HNS President and James J. Curran III as President Emeritus of the Society.

