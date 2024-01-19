Lehman Performing Arts Center presenting ‘The Ballet of Cinderella’ tonight

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is set to present “The Ballet of Cinderella,” performed by the world renowned State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

Presented by Classical Arts Entertainment, “The Ballet of Cinderella” will be a two-act performance with a score by Sergei Prokofiev and captivating choreography by Andrei Litvinov telling the story of a beautiful girl looking for her charming prince.

Tickets can be purchased online.

“The Ballet of Cinderella” was intended to provide an unforgettable experience for the audience, immersing them in a fairy tale and instilling a belief in miracles through the art of dance. Featuring a troupe of over 55 top-tier Ukrainian ballet dancers, this esteemed ensemble has captivated audiences worldwide with their outstanding performances. “The Ballet of Cinderella” contains several ballerinas, including prima ballerina Maria Lolenka, as well as principal dancers Ilona Baytler and Alexander Litvinov.

Sergei Prokofiev is a Ukrainian composer known for writing several captivating ballets including the fairy tale set to music, “Peter and the Wolf,” and two of the greatest ballets of the 20th century, “Romeo and Juliet” and “Cinderella.” As a prominent figure in classical music during the Second World War, Prokofiev’s symphonies mirror the necessity of national self-cohesion and endeavor during a difficult time. His music, characterized by its lyricism, neoclassical structure, and rhythmic qualities, is a component that enhances the exceptional quality of every performance.

The ballet boasts beautiful choreography by Andrii Litvinov, the artistic director of the Ballet People’s Artist of Moldova, who became the theater’s chief choreographer after a long ballet career. Litvinov has proceeded to craft choreography for some of the most renowned productions to date, including “The Nutcracker,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

“Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. is supported, in part, by public funds through the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council and the Bronx Delegation. Additional funding is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the office of the governor and the New York state Legislature. Lehman is also thrilled to share that Goya Foods has agreed to renew their sponsorship for this season which will help Lehman Center expand our reach to the community.

In addition, secured funding from the Howard Gillman foundation to help grow our programming. The 2024 season is also made possible through sponsorships by Con Edison, Havana Café, Friends of Lehman Center, and our cherished audience members.” per Lehman Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for “The Ballet of Cinderella” — available for $35, $40, $50, $60 and $75 — can be purchased by calling the Lehman Center box office at 718-960-8833 or through online access at lehmancenter.org/events/cinderella.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY, located at at 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West and is accessible by the #4 or D train to Bedford Park Boulevard and is off the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Major Deegan Expressway.

