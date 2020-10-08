Leaders of the Future show airs on BronxNet

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

High school-aged youth are broadcasting across the borough and sharing their point of view on BronxNet, in a brand-new show, “The LOTF – Leaders of the Future.”

It is a program series for, by and about young people, hosted by Community Pediatric intensivist Dr. Denise Nuñez along with many teen co-hosts who participate in the Leaders of the Future program at Fordham Road’s Niño De La Caridad Foundation.

The organization was founded by Dr. Nuñez to extend a helping hand to children in Bronx communities. The LOTF is produced by the foundation in partnership with BronxNet.

The first episode will next air Thursday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Optimum’s channel 69 and 2135 for Fios and always online at bronxnet.tv.

That premiere features world-renowned Latin Billboard Award-winner and Latin Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Prince Royce discussing his music career, the importance of holding on to values, and following through on one’s vision along with other response to questions posed by the youth hosts.

“Our young people have their way of seeing the world and they also have the ability and the right to express their opinions. These young people who are preparing to enter college sometimes need guidance. That is why with the purpose of helping them, we produce “The LOTF” with the support of BronxNext,” said Dr. Nuñez.

Those hosts also share their views on leadership with Dr. Nuñez and present news updates on topics such as remote learning, fashion week and Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We are proud to partner with Dr. Denise Nuñez and the Niño De La Caridad Foundation to bring important content around health, healthy eating and more to Bronx youth from the perspectives of Bronx youth on BronxNet TV,” said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe.

“The students are attaining valuable producing and communications skills while sharing news and ideas with the public,” he added.

The BronxNet producing team for “The LOTF” includes Producer Estefania Chavez, Executive Director/Executive Producer Michael Max Knobbe, Videographer Jorge Gomez and Editor Marco-Justin Lucas. Other members of the Niño De La Caridad Foundation team include Co-Producers Ana Nuñez, Brassly Cruz, Harry Gil, Shianny Martinez, Producer Thurito Martinez and Makeup Artist Katiuska Flores.