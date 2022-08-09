Leaders of Labor to be celebrated

The 2022 Leaders of Labor represented by MetroPlus Health will take place on Sept. 15 at Terrace on the Park. Schneps Media, publishers of the amny Metro, Brooklyn Courier, Bronx Times, Queens Courier, Times Ledger Group, El Correo, Caribbean Life, the Long Island Press, Noticia and 80+ other publications, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary Labor members to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

The honoree list is in formation and currently include Oren Barzillay, President of Local 2507 and Joey Jackson, Principal & Founder of Joey Jackson Law PLLC and sponsors include MetroPlus Health representing the event and COBA, City of New York Corrections.

The event is a part of the Schneps Events ultimate networking events that supports, celebrates and connects extraordinary individuals across the New York Metro area. Leaders of Labor includes a VIP Power Hour where honorees connect, the ultimate networking cocktail hour and culminates in a high energy celebratory awards ceremony.

For more information on tickets, nominations and sponsorships please contact Director of Events Demtetra Mattone at DMattone@SchnepsMedia.com or at 718-260-4512.