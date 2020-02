Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship basketball team before their last home game of the season

The Academy Scholarship And Entrepreneurship School held its final home game of the basketball season on Wednesday, January 29.

The Tuitt basketball team, along with the Young Kings & Queens Chess Club, acknowledged late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away with his daughter Gigi and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26.

The basketball team honored and paid tribute to Kobe by holding a moment of silence and a 24-second violation.