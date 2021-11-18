Last Call: Health care career program seeking applicants

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Phipps Neighborhoods is now accepting applications for the 25th cohort of its Career Network: Healthcare (CNH) program, which provides free training to young adults for careers in the healthcare sector. Applications are open and the deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 19.

For the past seven years, Phipps Neighborhoods (PN) has partnered with Montefiore Medical Center & Hostos Community College to prepare young people (ages of 18-26) for career opportunities in the healthcare industry. The CNH model provides a comprehensive work-training experience with the end goal of gainful employment in health care, nationally recognized certification or college enrollment for its participants. PN recruits the young adults and offers guidance, while Montefiore Medical Center & Hostos Community College provide hands-on learning and technical support. After graduating from the 10-week program, PN staff assist graduates with job applications and interviews with employment partners across New York City.

Phipps Neighborhoods is now seeking 40 young adults to participate in this program. This year is especially vital as New York City continues to recover from the pandemic and New Yorkers seek out fulfilling and promising careers. During the past seven years, more than 300 students — more than 70% of all program graduates — have been either employed, accepted into credentialing programs or colleges where they are in pursuit of a degree to further expand their skills and expertise. Among employed CNH graduates, 94% have maintained their employment for at least one year with an average salary post-program of $19.39.